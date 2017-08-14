Credit Union Awards 8 Scholarships, 29 Grants

Share this

















THE St Lucia Civil Service Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. on Thursday presented 7 girls and 1 boy with full scholarships to finance their 5 years of secondary school at St. Joseph’s Convent and St. Mary’s College. The 8 awardees beat out 45 other applicants with their scores ranging from 93.33% to 98.33%.

They will join 30 other students already attending national secondary schools being supported by the Credit Union under the Scholarship Programme.

At the ceremony, academic grants for the 2017 academic year were given to 29 students – 25 of whom are already attending secondary school and 4 new ones.

For over 32 years, the St. Lucia Civil Service Co-operative Credit Union has been rewarding superb Common Entrance Exam performances by the children of members with financial awards, including a transport allowance.

Annually, the Credit Union spends over EC$110,000 on maintaining the Scholarship and Bursary Programme.

Members of the St. Lucia Civil Service Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. are reminded that application forms for scholarships to attend the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College will be available once the 2017 CXC results are released. Interested persons should contact the offices.