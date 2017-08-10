Children of Helen Alliance Give Back

Share this

















CHILDREN of Helen Alliance Inc. is a registered non-profit entity based in West Palm Beach, Florida, and founded by St. Lucians with the objective of giving back and helping to better the lives of St. Lucians, particularly, the less fortunate.

The main focus is the empowerment of our youth through education and recreational activities. The local chapter was registered in 2016.

We are once again embarking on a back-to-school backpack and school supplies distribution for the fourth consecutive year under our School Materials & Resources For Tomorrow’s Future (SMART) with in excess of 200 backpacks being distributed. The schools benefitting from SMART this year are:

La Guerre Combined School

Anse la Raye Primary

Aux Lyon Combined School

Banse la Grace Primary School

Vieux Fort Infant School

Ti Rocher Micoud Combined

Augier Summer Camp participants

It is hoped that the school supplies will go a long way in assisting parents and students in defraying some of the expenses associated with purchasing back to school supplies.

About Us

We were incorporated on December 20, 2010 as a non-profit organization under the provisions of Chapter 617 of the Florida statutes. The group was founded by civic-minded Saint Lucian residents in Palm Beach, Florida who wanted to form an organization that would represent Saint Lucia — “our island of heritage” — by making positive contributions to our communities in Florida and Saint Lucia.

Mission

Children of Helen Inc. seeks to empower youths and their families in our communities with a holistic approach of social, economic and educational well-being who are but not limited to Saint Lucian and Caribbean heritage.

Vision

Transform and empower families to embrace their heritage, expand their knowledge to share goodwill.

Value Statement

Providing service in the spirit of excellence, integrity and good stewardship.

Motto

“Together we achieve the extraordinary”

Email: childrenofhelenpalmbeach@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/childrenofhelenalliance

Website: www.chipbinc.com