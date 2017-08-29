Chamber Offers Entry Level Skills

Share this

















The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is pleased to reintroduce its outstanding programme, Entry Level Skills Training.

The Chamber’s members recognized that entry level staff members generally require to be provided with some missing but essential elements. This programme will do so utilizing role playing, lectures, interval learning and group work to effectively teach and demonstrate principles that will lead to behaviour and attitude change and enhancement.

The Entry Level Skills Training programme is a six-week programme commencing September 12 and running until October 19. Sessions will run twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The programme will teach participants key competencies or soft skills needed to be efficient and effective at their jobs. It further imparts knowledge on the skills, behaviour and attitudes which promote team spirit and a productive work environment.

Areas which will be covered in the programme include, but are not limited to, Customer Service Excellence, Work Ethic, Time Management and Attitude for Success.

For more information or to register, please contact the Chamber Secretariat at 452 3165 or email info@stluciachamber.org