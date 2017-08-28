Beauty Max Sponsors Summer Programme For Inner City Children

Share this

















Absolutely amazing is what we are. Beauty Max Inc. is at it again.

Because we appreciate the very important contribution that our future generation will make towards the further growth and development of beautiful St. Lucia, we have become the platinum sponsors of the Castries Central Representative (Sarah Flood’s) Office Summer Programme for inner city children.

Not only are we the leading suppliers of fabulous beauty products, we also believe it is important to give back to the very persons who patronize our facilities and what better way to do so than to sponsor the children.

We recognize that during the holidays it is very important to keep our young ones positively engaged in activities to keep their minds stimulated and act as preparations for the reopening of the new school year.