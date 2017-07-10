Win A Trip For Two To Trinidad Carnival With Climax Energy!

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – CLIMAX Energy Drink is offering customers the chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to Trinidad Carnival 2018 and other fabulous prizes!

When customers buy two Climax at specific outlets, they are provided with a form for their entry in the Climax to Trinidad Carnival promotion. Customers who submit their forms can also win costumes to jump Saint Lucia Carnival, tickets to amazing fetes like Remedy, Colour Me RED and more.

The lucky grand prize winner gets a trip for two to Trinidad and Tobago plus accommodation and will also get to experience Trinidad Carnival 2018 as a member of Yuma Carnival Band.

The promotion runs until July 31 and customers can pick up Climax Herbal Energy Drink — bottle or can — from Massy Stores outlets, Ti J’s Corinth and other select outlets.

Climax is the Herbal Energy Drink of today. Its unique taste is a delicious and balanced contrast of smooth, sparkling refreshment. With responsible consumption, straight up, with ice, or in a mix, Climax gives you an energy boost that keeps you going for hours.

Climax is a product of Windward and Leeward Brewery, which is leading top quality in St. Lucia. In keeping with the WLBL philosophy of investing in the community, Climax is significantly involved with the Soleil Summer Festival and Saint Lucia Carnival 2017, including community carnivals.