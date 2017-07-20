IN IT TO WIN IT – 70-Member Team off To Windward Islands Schools Games

Share this

















THE Department of Youth Development and Sports has announced its 70-member team for the 2017 WINLOT INC/Canadian Bank Note Windward Islands Schools Games. The tournament will be hosted in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from July 21-29.

Like last year, Saint Lucia will be fielding teams in all eight disciplines, covering five sports: athletics, men’s football, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s netball.

The team has been preparing for an entire year as most of the players selected are involved in a number of national sporting competitions organized by the various national sports federations, including school sports organized by the Department of Youth Development and Sports.

Permanent Secretary in the Department of Youth and Sports, Donavan Williams, said that after finishing second to Grenada last year, he strongly believes Team Saint Lucia can go one step further as they have high hopes that with everyone’s involvement this time around, Saint Lucia can recapture the title which has eluded them for the past seven years.

Meanwhile, the Department has selected seven athletes to lead the charge in the various sporting disciplines based on their outstanding performances to date.

Footballer AlvinusMayers, a student of the Grande Riviere Secondary School, will have his second outing at the games. He won the MVP Award, Most Outstanding Young Player and Most Goals awards in the Inter-Schools Football Championships.

Mayers will have alongside him Shervin George, Moses Henry, Shavi King, Alec Joseph, Zola James, Dahvel James, Kimlan Mason, Randal Evans, Ricardo Miller, Ronn Gaston, Patrice Richard and Justin Walter.

The football team will be hard-pressed this time around as 11 of the players originally on the team have obtained scholarships to further their education and play football for their respective universities/colleges in the U.S.

Netballer Megan Nestor, a student of the Soufriere Comprehensive School, will also have her second outing at the games. She won Female Sports Personality of the Year in 2017, Junior Netballer of the Year in 2016 and MVP for Saint Lucia’s Under-23s. She is a well-rounded player, very versatile at both ends of the court and has a good team spirit and a passion for the game.

She will have alongside her Tany William, Sherel Williams, JermiahEvariste, Kiana Nelson, Janel Mathurin, EverlourLinor and Tamara George.

Female basketball player, Mia George, of St. Joseph’s Convent, like the previous athletes, is also having her second year at these games.

According to Cuban coach, Andy Santiesteban, George is the heart of the team and a great team leader. She is passionate about the game and is an inspiration to the other female players.

She will have alongside her Cleo Jn. Baptiste, Faith Chitolie, Romia Joseph, Siana Jameson and Cayley Henry.

Male basketball player, Garrick George, of St. Mary’s College, is on his second outing at the games. He has won St. Mary’s College Senior Basketball Player of the Year 2016/2017 and 2014/2015 Inter-Schools Junior Championship for his school..

He will have alongside him Keion Embrack, Jaryl Bernard, Trevon Richard, Celsus Lion, Donej Joseph and Amani Raymond.

Track and field athlete, Stephen Charles, of Grande Riviere Secondary School, captured the 2016 Athlete of the Year Award and this is his second outing at these games. He has his eyes set on Tokyo 2020.

He will have alongside him Neema Leon, Jean Meachel Etienne, Zoe Dorville, Tyrese Jn Paul, Darcell Francis, Shirniah Emmanuel, JayeedNorbal, Allana Paul, Ruben Nichols, Jean Pierre Frederick, Rochelle Etienne and Kenley Francis.

Female volleyballer, Yosherbel Emmanuel, attends Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. She has captured the Junior Volleyball Player of the Year (2016), Best Middle, School Sportswoman of the Year (2015). She says her goal is to attain higher education and vocation through excelling in playing sports as well as becoming a professional player.

Male volleyball player, Curtney Germaine, also of Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, has won a silver medal representing Saint Lucia at the Junior Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Championship in 2015. He was St. Mary’s College Volleyball Player of the Year (2015/2016), and Inter-Schools Volleyball Championships (SALCC–Gold, 2016). His goal is to become a Sports Psychologist.

Emmanuel and Germaine will team up with Noah Gaspard, Joshua Jn. Florent, Kernel Remy, Joshua Jn. Hinkson, Fredel Sonny, Sherwin Edward, Aryel Leonard, Matilda Angelani, Derrelle Du Bouis, GabriellHunte, Fian Alexander and Amika James.

On Saturday, Saint Lucia will be in action immediately following the opening ceremony as they open their campaign against Saint Vincent in female volleyball from 2:30 p.m., in football at 4:00 p.m. and female basketball from 8:00 p.m.

While in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the team will be under the watchful eyes of Dane Magloire, Marcia Dolor–Lashley, Cuthbert Modeste, Jamil Joseph, Denise St. Claire, Shem Maxwell, Andy Santiesteban and Shammah Philgence.