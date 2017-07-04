Two Medals For Saint Lucia At CCCAN Championship

Share this

















THE Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association congratulates its Swim Team on their achievements at the just concluded Central American and Caribbean Swim Championship 2017, in Trinidad and Tobago, June 28th to July 2nd 2017.

With countries like Puerto Rico, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Panama, Costa Rica, Aruba, Jamaica, Cuba, Bermuda and host nation Trinidad and Tobago competing, the team was faced will the challenge of keeping up with the best.

Saint Lucia placed 16th tying with Suriname on the score chart out of 23 countries with 25.5 points.

Katie Kyle earned herself a Silver Medal in 50-meter Fly, setting an age group and national record in the process. She also took bronze in the 100 Meter Fly, setting another age group and national record. Katie broke another national and age group record in 100 Freestyle.

National and age group records were also set by JayhanOdlum Smith in the 200 Fly and TerrelMonplaisir in the 100 Back.

Naima Hazell, Jamarr Archibald and Mikaili Charlemagne joined the team in making finals at least once during the championship and keeping within the top 8 swimmers in the competition in various strokes.

The Team was also accompanied by President Eddie Hazell who represented SLASA at this year’s CCCAN Congress. President Hazell expressed his satisfaction with the team performance however highlighted the need for Saint Lucia to be exposed to the appropriate training regime in order to elevate its swimmers to compete successfully regionally and internationally.

Also accompanying the Swimmers was Team Manager Indy Kyle, Coach Brain Charles and Official HilroyEmanus.

Next year, the Central American and Caribbean Swim Championship will be held in Aruba.