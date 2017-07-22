Three Swimmers Off To Hungary For FINA Championship

Share this

















A five-member swim team consisting of three swimmers and two officials left Saint Lucia earlier this week to compete at the 17th FINA Worlds Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Over 2300 athletes from 180 federations will compete until July 30 in six disciplines: swimming, water polo, open water swimming, synchronized swimming, diving, and high diving.

Saint Lucia will be represented by 2016 Junior Swimmer of the Year JayhanOdlum-Smiath, Jean Luc Zephir of the Sea Jays Swim Club, and Mikaili Charlemagne of Sharks Swim Club.

Odlum-Smith will compete in 50-metres and 100-metres butterfly, Zephir in the 50-metres and 100-metres freestyle and Charlemagne in the 50-metres and 100-metres freestyle.

While in Hungary, the three swimmers will be under the guidance of Constance Renee and Coach Brian Charles.

The team is expected to return to Saint Lucia on August 2.