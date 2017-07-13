Thirteen Receive Cuban Scholarships

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Cuban Embassy in Saint Lucia has granted thirteen new scholarships to Saint Lucia in the specialties of Medicine, Clinical Bioanalysis, Imaging and Medical Radiophysics, Radiology, Veterinary Medicine, General Surgery and Gynecology and Obstetrics.

The selected Saint Lucian students recently signed the commitment to the Code of Ethics to observe in the Cuban Study Centers and received their Scholarship Files.

Dr.Alphonsus St. Rose, President of the Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association, Mrs. Marlene Alexander, President of the Humanistic Solidarity Association Saint Lucia Cuba, as well as representatives from the Ministry for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development of Saint Lucia, were present during the activity. They all urged the students to make the most of this opportunity and expressed their gratitude to Cuba for offering these scholarships to Saint Lucia.

In his speech, Cuban Ambassador to Saint Lucia, Jorge Soberon, congratulated the selected Saint Lucian students and urged them to complete their studies with success. He also acknowledged the support of the Saint Lucian Ministry during the process of awarding the scholarships. At the conclusion of the activity, the selected students took a collective photo with the other participants.

Cuba continues to strive to maintain the Scholarship Program for more than 45 years now. At present, more than 3,000 foreign scholars are studying in Cuba. Since the beginning of the International Scholarship Program, Cuba has financed the training of 73,848 foreign students from 159 countries.

More than 700 Caribbean students are studying in Cuba today, of which more than 50 are from Saint Lucia. More than 550 Saint Lucian students have graduated in Cuba since the beginning of the Scholarship Program.