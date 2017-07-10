TEPA Delegation Off To T&T Trade Show

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – A team from the Saint Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA) is participating in and exploiting opportunities for lead generation and market penetration for Saint Lucian exporters in the TIC 2017 which opened on July 6 and runs until July 9.

Five hundred regional and international buyers, distributors, investors and multi-sector exhibitors from over 35 countries are in attendance at (TIC) Trinidad & Tobago’s Trade & Investment Convention.

TIC brings together Trinidadian, regional and international exhibitors and buyers seeking new goods and services. The trade-only (B2B) convention is a forum to enable manufacturers, service providers, exporters, distributors, wholesalers and investors to gain access to international markets, form new business linkages, expand and concretize business ventures and, importantly, network with over 400 international buyers.

With approximately 93 planned seminars and training forums, the environment is designed to assist the 229 registered exhibitors to capitalize on business-to-business (B2B) opportunities. Based on annual attendance trends, participants can export to build brand awareness among approximately 11,000 visitors over the course of four days.

Saint Lucian brands and products in the TEPA showcase at TIC 2017 are St. Lucia Distillers Ltd, NatMed, Jackmans Honey Vinegar, Rain Forest Foods Ltd, Antillia Brewery Beers, Karibbean Handcrafted Soaps and Body Wash and Frances Rub.

Hosted annually, TIC is an initiative of Trinidad & Tobago Manufacturers Association, with support from the Ministry of Trade & Industry of Trinidad & Tobago, Caribbean Airlines, First Citizens and Trinidad Hotels.

TEPA is partnering and sharing booth space with its sister agency, Invest Saint Lucia, as the two agencies pursue and exploit synergies in the implementation of the investment promotion and export promotion mandates. Saint Lucia’s participation in TIC 2017 is sponsored in part by the Caribbean Export Agency.

TEPA’s participation at TIC2017 comes on the heels of a first for the agency, involving the TEPA’s facilitation of a 15-person performing and visual arts exposition at the Burton and Agnes Jazz Festival in Hull, United Kingdom.