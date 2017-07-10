Ten Receive Training In Costing & Pricing

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – TEN people were awarded certificates on Wednesday for their participation in the Costing & Pricing Training Programme hosted jointly by the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust and the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture as part of its “Mind Your Business Development Series”.

Facilitator Benjamin Menald is a private consultant with over 30 years’ extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and costing and pricing. His wealth of knowledge and experience allowed him to provide participants with the skills necessary to properly cost and price their products and services.

The six-day programme explored the use of Costing Oversight, Cost Percentage Formulas, Cost Classifications, Cost Consciousness, Pricing Decisions, Price Flexibility and Market Prices.

Participants were from diverse sectors such as manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals and accounting, and emphasized the need for more continued training in other fields. In a fast-paced business environment, it is those short intense programmes that provide the leverage to improve business performance without disturbing daily operations.

Programme Officer for the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust, Wilton Jeremie, highlighted that the Trust remains committed to providing hands-on programmes to small- and medium-sized enterprises and young entrepreneurs in St. Lucia. The Trust seeks to replicate similar programmes in the communities of Vieux-Fort and Soufriere in September and October.

The Mind Your Business Development Series continues with Microsoft Excel Intermediate to Advance on July 25. Interested persons are encouraged to contact Jeremie at 452 3165 or slybtslu@gmail.com for more information.