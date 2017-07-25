SLTB Congratulates Jade Mountain’s Top Rating

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE board, management and staff of the Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) wish to extend congratulations to Jade Mountain Resort on its recent outstanding achievement of being named the second best hotel in the Caribbean.

Renowned U.S. travel publication, Travel + Leisure, gave the resort the second spot in its annual survey of hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Bahamas category. Its sister property, Anse Chastanet, was not very far behind, coming in at number 6. Jade Mountain was also named as the 25th best hotel in the world by the same publication.

The SLTB commends the hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence by the management and staff of Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet in garnering such international recognition. SLTB wishes both establishments continued success and thanks their management and staff for their sterling contribution to Saint Lucia’s tourism industry.