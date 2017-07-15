SLOC Makes Another Big Payout

Share this

















THE Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Incorporated (SLOC Inc.) last Monday made another financial payout to its member federations for the execution of a number of programmes and activities both here and overseas for this year.

Seven member federations received much-needed funding during a cheque presentation ceremony held at SLOC Inc.’s headquarters at Barnard Hill.

Monday’s payout by the SLOC Inc. brought the total for this year to $431,044.20.

Among the recipients was the Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union SLRFU), which received $8,965 towards hosting of the Carnival Beach Rugby Fives Tournament.

SLRFU President Roger Butcher said the event will be held tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. at the Vigie Beach and eight male and four female teams will be participating. The Union previously hosted the Carnival 7s.

The Saint Lucia Football Association (SLFA) also received funding for two events: $13,350 for the hosting of CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Football Championship and $26,700 for participating in the 2017 CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Qualifier in Bermuda.

SLFA’s Technical Director, Cess Podd, was on hand to receive on behalf of the SLFA. He said the assistance from the SLOC will ensure that the young female players get the opportunity to represent Saint Lucia. He also appealed to football fans to come out and lend their support when the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 tournament is held here next month.

The Saint Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) was presented with $5,000 to help offset expenses incurred during the recent hosting of Creole Boxing Championships.

SLBA representative, Rufus Augustin, thanked the SLOC for its timely contribution towards the Championships. The SLBA’s next major activity, he said, will be the Caribbean Championship slated for December at the Beausejour Indoor Facility in which over 300 boxers will represent 29 countries.

The Saint Lucia Sailing Association also received $11,500 to participate at the World Youth Sailing Championship in the Netherlands next month.

The Karate-do Federation of Saint Lucia was presented with $2,363 towards accommodation and meals for two persons travelling to Suriname for the Caribbean Karate Federation Championship.

The Saint Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) received $8,134.79, a reimbursement of expenses under their Activities Allocation. (Part expenses for Independence Games/National Junior track and field championships and transportation to facilitate athletes back and forth to training at the Stadium).

President of the Saint Lucia Table-Tennis Association Teddy Matthews collected on behalf of his association a cheque for $10,272 which will cover airline tickets to Cuba for four players to participate at the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship.

The Saint Lucia Cycling Association was a no show at the presentation but will receive a cheque for $400 to assist Klivert Mitchell, who recently participated at the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Cycling Champions in Dominica. Mitchell finish 7th overall in a time of 3 hours, 11 minutes and 56 seconds in the 90-plus mile event.