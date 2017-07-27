SLNT’s ‘Conservation Walkabout’ Tuesday

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) has rescheduled its event dubbed “Conservation Walkabout” to Tuesday, August 1 at the Pigeon Island National Trust (PINL) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event, which was initially slated to be a Walk for Conservation on World Environment Day, has been transformed into an exciting event that will do just as the theme suggests — “Connecting People to Nature”.

The regular PINL entry fees will apply: Residents (13 years and older) pay $10 and children 5-12 years old pay $4.

Patrons will get a chance to participate in free guided tours of the Landmark, holistic wellness sessions, snorkeling, visit booths from like-minded conservation organizations, treasure hunt for prizes from Sea Trek St. Lucia, Harry Edwards Jewelers and much more. Attractive gate prizes will also be up for grabs.

The excitement continues with a raffle authorized by the National Lotteries Authority of Saint Lucia, including first prize – a trip for 2 to Martinique aboard Express Des Iles from Cox & Company (conditions apply); second prize – dinner for 2 from The Landings, and third prize – an Adrenaline Tour for 4 from Rainforest Adventures St. Lucia.

Conservation Walkabout will be a family affair. To that end, the children’s corner will include a bouncing castle, face painting and fun sports.

According to Director of the Trust, BishnuTulsie, “We recently organized a field trip for members and non-members to explore the Petroglyphs and Superman Waterfalls in Soufriere. This next activity allows us to continue to share another important part of our heritage, the Pigeon Island National Landmark. Apart from raising awareness about our conservation work and promoting the many ways in which this vast space can be utilized, we hope to use the Walkabout as a fundraiser to support our initiatives geared at safeguarding the island’s rich heritage.”

Some of the Trust’s ongoing projects include the maintenance of Pigeon Island National Landmark, MornePavillon and other Trust sites across the island; restoring the dieback areas of the Mankote Mangroves; turtle monitoring in the south; building the capacity of sea moss farmers, charcoal producers and eco-tour operators in the south; monitoring of off-shore islands to ensure the rich biodiversity of these areas are preserved; a coastal stabilization project in the north and south of the island; the formation of a civil society organization on sustainable development; lectures; education and outreach activities; and the Listing of Buildings Project.

The Trust is thankful to all new and longstanding members for their continued support of our work. We also look forward to signing up even more members at Conservation Walkabout on Tuesday. Please contact us at 452-5005, email membership@slunatrust.org or visit our website www.slunatrust.org to find out more about our various membership packages for you and your loved ones.