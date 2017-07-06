Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent Joint U-19 Cricket Champs

Share this

















SAINT LUCIA emerged as joint champions with last year’s winner Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday in the Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket after persistent rain affected the last round of matches.

At the closing ceremony held on Sunday evening, Saint Lucia’s Kimani Melius received an award for scoring the most runs in the tournament (250) with a highest score of 160 versus Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Melius also received the trophy for being Saint Lucia Lucia’s ‘Most Valuable Player’.

On Saturday, with the final round of matches at the Gros Islet Playing Field, Dominica batted first and led by half centuries from Jahseon Alexander (79), Micah Joseph (59), Jervon Raphael (58) and Lincoln Durand (51) made 329 all out in 75.3 overs.

Left arm spinner Simeon Gerson was again Saint Lucia’s leading wicket-taker with 3 for 45 in 10.3 overs. The other main wicket-takers were Nick Elibox with 2 for 49 in 18 overs and Garvin Serieux with 2 for 51 in 11 overs.

In response, Saint Lucia ended the day’s play on 116 for 3 in 27 overs with the batsmen dismissed being Dane Wayne Edward for 33, Jard Goodman 25 and standing captain Kimani Melius for 20. The not-out batsmen at the close of play were Nick Elibox on 29 and Garvin Serieux on 9.