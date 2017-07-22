Rogues Are Carnival 7s Champions

Share this

















ROGUES male rugby team emerged champions of the inaugural Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union 7s Carnival Beach Tournament held at the Vigie beach last Sunday.

The one-day tournament was a welcome addition to the long Carnival weekend.

Six male teams participated, including Vikings, a team representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Football Union, and United Through Sport, a team of volunteers from the United Kingdom.

The female category comprised Whiptail Warriors, Veterans and Stinger Rugby.

Rogues rugby team dominated the male category to win the US$1000 cash prize at stake while Veterans took home the prize money in the female category.

The final points standing of each team following the round robin format of the tournament were as follows: Rogues Rugby Team – 15 points, Vikings – Saint Vincent Rugby Football Union — 11 points, Stingers Rugby Team A — 11 points, Whiptail Warriors — 10 points, United Through Sport — 7 points, and Stingers Rugby Team B — 5 points.

For the female teams: 1st Veterans — 13 points, 2nd Whiptail Warriors — 11 points and 3rd Stingers — 3 points.