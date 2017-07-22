REPTS4Life – The Fitness Revolution

Share this

















This is another in a series of articles intended to expose our readers to pertinent information regarding their fitness efforts. It is produced mainly on the basis of research done by Rodriguez “Rodja” Constantine. Rodja is a Fitness Consultant and the owner of REPTS.

How Much Water Do You Really Need?

Did you know that water supports these essential bodily functions?

• Digesting and absorbing food

• Circulating oxygen and nutrients

• Thermoregulation

• Metabolism

• Detoxifying and removing waste

• Humidifying the lungs

• Lubricating and moisturizing joints

• Protecting vital organs

It stands to reason that water also plays a critical role in a healthy workout. Staying hydrated can help boost the effectiveness of your workout efforts, getting you to peak performance faster. However, according to WebMD, losing just 2 percent of your bodily fluids through dehydration can create a 25-percent performance reduction.

Just How Much Water is Enough?

You’re constantly losing water throughout the day as your body performs basic functions such as breathing, perspiring and excreting waste. Are you getting dehydrated as a result? It helps to know the warning signs: Dark-coloured urine is a big tip-off. On the other hand, clear or light-colored urine shows you’re sufficiently hydrated.

So how much water should you be taking in? According to a University of Michigan report, you should be drinking:

• 17 to 20 ounces of water within two hours before you exercise;

• 7 to 10 ounces of water every 10 to 20 minutes throughout your session;

• 16 to 24 ounces of water for each pound sweated out during exercise.

Following these recommendations will help you to avoid the health risks associated with dehydration; they can also help ensure that you aren’t letting your performance take a hit because you’re not drinking enough water.

The best course of action: Your water bottle should be a constant workout companion. Don't leave home without it, and remember, neither juice nor coconut water are adequate substitutes for good old H2O.

Keeping on your fitness game–with or without a personal trainer– is easier than ever with Repts4Life workouts. here’s a fitness programme to help you shed unwanted pounds, trim excess body fat, and sculpt a lean body. Personalized programmes are also available for a nominal fee. REPTS is located on the Gros Islet Highway in Rodney Bay (opposite RJ Clarke). Call 758-722-3763 for details and to schedule a FREE consultation and trial session. You can also visit repts online at reptsfitness.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/repts.fitness