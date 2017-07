Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – PLEASE be advised that Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, Allen Chastanet, has proceeded on vacation leave. The Prime Minister will return to office on July 31, 2017.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Ezechiel Joseph, will serve as Acting Prime Minister.