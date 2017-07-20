Platinum FC Wins O.B. Sadoo Football Competition

Share this

















PLATINUM FC emerged champions of the first-ever O.B. Sadoo-sponsored Vieux Fort South football competition as they defeated a formidable Uptown Rebels team in a penalty shootout at the Marcellin Grounds on Saturday night.

In a match that lived up to expectations and considered one of the most exciting in years, patrons left extremely satisfied.

Platinum had Uptown on the back foot from early in the game when they hit the crossbar three consecutive times. At the end of the first half, the scores were locked at nil-all.

The second half produced no less excitement than the first, but it was Kemp Edgar who pounced on a loose ball from a corner and silenced the Uptown crowd when he put Platinum FC ahead in the 70th minute.

The rejoicing was short-lived as three minutes later Noah Nicholas found himself in the right position to head one away from the outstretched hands of the keeper.

The dreaded penalty shoot-out was used to determine the outcome, with Platinum FC winning 6- 5.

Prior to the finals, W. Mangue U defeated Victory Eagles 3-1 for the third place silverware.

In awards presented, Justin Joseph (Platinum FC goalkeeper) was voted the MVP of the finals while Antonio Joseph and Lucky Nicholas received prizes for most goals with each scoring 10.

Meanwhile, football action continues this Sunday as the Vieux Fort League kicks off its Saint Lucia Football Association Promotional competition.

From 6:00 p.m., Uptown Rebels will take on Stable Boys while Knights and Green Lakes will do battle from 8:00 p.m.

Sunday will also see the start of the Vieux Fort South Under-13 competition scheduled to kick off from 2:00 p.m. with a festival.