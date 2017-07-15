Platinum FC, Uptown Rebels In Finals Saturday

Share this

















The Phillip Marcellin Ground in Vieux Fort is the venue for the staging of Vieux South Football League’s final and third place playoff this Saturday in the O.B. Sadoo Engineering tournament.

From 6:00 p.m., Victory Eagles will play W. Mangue U for the third place silverware.

The excitement will shift into high gear from 8:00 p.m. as Platinum FC — with the likes of Gerson President, Antonius Mayers, Dwayne Charles and Bernard Edward in its line-up — take on archrivals Uptown Rebels, who are also a formidable line-up, including SarnSavery, Tremain Paul, Noah Nicholas, AlvinusMayers and Leon Alexander.

The two finalists enjoyed victories over the past weekend. In the first semifinal, Platinum FC defeated W. Mangue U 1–0, with a goal scored by Kern Joseph — a right foot shot from 25 yards out in the 71st minute of play, to see his team through to the finals.

In the second encounter, Uptown Rebels made life difficult for Victory Eagles, drubbing them 6-1. Cassius Joseph opened the scoring for Uptown Rebels in the 10th minute while Tremain Paul’s free kick in the 24th minute put the team further ahead.

Cassius Jones, with a beautifully placed free kick similar to one he had earlier in the season, scored for Victory Eagles in the 31st minute. But Noah Nicholas, on the stroke of half-time, re-established Uptown’s two-goal advantage in the 45+2 minute.

On the resumption, Uptown Rebels continued pilling on the pressure and were rewarded with three more second half goals — Twinkle Actile in the 49th, Noah Nicolas in the 55th and a late Tremain Paul strike in 86th minute — to assure Uptown Rebels the other final spot.