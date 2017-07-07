‘Performances Make Us Proud’ – Jn. Baptiste

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – PARLIAMENTARY Representative for Vieux Fort North, Moses Jn. Baptiste, is singing praise to the community of parents, caregivers, teachers, principals and students in the constituency of Vieux Fort North after stellar performances in the latest Common Entrance Exams.

According to the MP, all four primary schools in his constituency realized relatively high scores among students, with three of the four schools placing in the top ten performing schools on the island.

A major achievement is the sterling achievement of the Belle Vue Combined School, which placed second on the island. The recently-appointed Principal, Mrs. Janie Fontenelle, her staff, parents of Belle Vue and all those who helped in the guidance of the children, must be praised for this year’s achievement.

While Jn. Baptiste showered praise on the Common Entrance results, he also indicated that the schools have produced excellent athletes, including footballers on the national stage, top track and field performers, Spelling Bee Champions, Science Fair awards and talented budding dramatists, poets and singers.

Although the community has challenges like any other in Saint Lucia, Jn. Baptiste is of the view that strong community organizations, efforts at uniting parents and youth around community goals and constant highlighting of our successes continue to give this rural community the spirit to keep striving for excellence.

“We need, therefore, to commit time and energy to help those who can perform better,” he said.

The MP wishes all the students well and urges all to join in the continuous work of making Vieux Fort North a dynamic community with creative leaders and well-organized groups.