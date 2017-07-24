Music Business Course To Equip Producers For Export Market

Share this

















SLCSI, TEPA Launch Business of Music Online Course.

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Coalition of Service Industries (SLCSI) in collaboration with the Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA) will on July 27 launch its inaugural Business of Music online course under the theme “Enhancing Capacity for Music Exports”.

Designed by a regionally-acclaimed Jamaican entertainment lawyer, this course will target music practitioners interested in pursuing the business of music with the view to entering the international music markets.

The Business of Music course was developed in keeping with the Services Go Global (SGG), a programme offered by the SLCSI directed towards small- to medium-sized businesses that wish to export their services.

The course is delivered online and comprises twelve modules linked with additional reading material and resources. To enhance the learning and interaction, participants will also be able to access the Business of Music platform where they can engage in discussions with other participants.

Participants will benefit from presentations by Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on topics such as Marketing and Branding, Intellectual Property Law and Contracts, and The Role of Digital Technology and the Internet in Music Distribution.

The Business of Music course is funded by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) under the 10th EDF on behalf of the Caribbean Network of Services Coalition (CNSC).

In 2016, the CNSC contracted Lloyd Stanbury, entertainment attorney, to develop the Business of Music online course. Stanbury is hailed as a Caribbean pioneer in the field of Entertainment Law.

His expertise and experience span a wide range of related activities in culture and the entertainment industry, including the practice of law, media management, artiste management, music production, event promotion, research, creative industries policy development, and lecturing.

As an entertainment attorney and artiste manager, Stanbury has represented such top artistes, music producers and corporations as Chronixx, Protoje, Assassin aka Agent Sasco, Robert Livingston, Super Cat, Half Pint, Freddie McGregor, Steely and Clevie, Queen Ifrica, Busy Signal, Arrows Recording, and Garnett Silk.

Stanbury will be attending the launch and will make a presentation about the course content, its delivery and benefit to the music industry and its practitioners.

Information on the cost for registration and methods of payment may be accessed by contacting the Saint Lucia Coalition of Service Industries (SLCSI).