Mixed Tennis Fortune For Saint Lucia

A six-member Saint Lucian tennis team and two officials are currently in Trinidad and Tobago competing in the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Sub-Region 4 12-and-Under tennis championship, which runs until Saturday at the National Racquet Centre.

In matches played to date, Team Saint Lucia lost to Trinidad and Tobago 3-0. Alannah Bousquet lost in straight sets (6-1, 6-1) to Cameron Wong, former finalist of the Caribbean Junior Invitational earlier this year in Antigua. JorjaMederick, playing at racket two, lost with the same score (6-1, 6-1). In the girls’ doubles match-up, it was Iyana Paul and Jorja Mederick against Trinidad and Tobago; the Saint Lucian duo went down 6-3, 6-4.

Saint Lucia boys went down to Guyana 2-1. First on court was Orlando Augustin, losing in straight sets (6-0, 6-1). Teammate Arden Rosemond won the second match for Team Saint Lucia in straight sets (6-3, 6 -3). The score was tied at 1-1 with the doubles to decide. Racket one player Arden Rosemond was injured, which prevented him from playing the doubles, allowing Saneil Bernard and Orlando Augustin to play. The team lost in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

Yesterday, both the male and female teams took on Antigua and Barbuda.

The Saint Lucia team includes Arden Rosemond from Monchy Primary School, Alannah Bousquet of Montessori Centre, JorjaMederick of Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School, Iyana Paul of Grande Riviere Primary School, Orlando Augustin of Dame PearletteLouisy Primary School and Saneil Bernard of Grande Riviere Primary School.

The technical staff travelling with the team are hopeful and expect the players to do their best and in the process secure victory for Saint Lucia. The top two teams get to play the final next month.