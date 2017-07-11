Marchand Football: One Game Today

Share this

















ONE game is on for today as matches continue in the 2017 Marchand Premiere League. From 4:30 p.m. National Premier League Giants Big Players will take on Lacoudou at the Marchand playing field.

In an exciting and exhilarating encounter played on the weekend, Pavee, once a powerhouse in MFL, and Rock Hall looked to assert themselves, with both coming from difficult losses.

Pavee started the better of the two teams on the pitch, but Rock Hall took the lead through Sherwin Charlemagne in the 35th minute of play to send the match into halftime at 1-0 despite Pavee’s determination to get the equalizer.

On the resumption, Pavee came out firing and soon found the much-deserved equalizer through Dwayne Raggie in the 67 minute. But Rock Hall prevailed in the end with a goal set up by Charlemagne and scored by CherpaulToussine in the 88th minute, giving Rock Hall all three points.

Charlmagne was named player of the match.