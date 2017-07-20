Lightning Aquatics Digs Deep At Karen Beaubrun Swim Meet

Share this

















WHAT a joy it was at the 3rd Annual Karen Beaubrun (KB) Swim Meet held at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre last weekend.

The Lightning Aquatics (LA) Swim Club placed fourth out of seven clubs with 495 points as 19 of their 25 swimmers gave spectacular performances, which led to many recording new personal best times.

Aaron Charles came third in the Boys 6-and-Under, Annaliese Gaillard third in the Girls 7-8 category and Karic Charles placed second in the Boys 9-10. Naima Hazell snatched first place in the Girls 11-12 age group. Naekeisha Louis came second in that age group and was also named Outstanding Junior Athlete and Most Promising Swimmer at the St. Joseph’s Convent 2017 Sports Awards.

In the Girls 15-and-over age group, LA’s Chloé Thomas claimed third place.

The Boys 10-and-Under 200-metres medley relay with Liam Emmanuel, RojanFelicien, Ethan Hazell and Karic Charles dug deep to cop first place medals. For the Girls 11-14 200-metres medley relay, Angelique Gaillard, Britney Edwin, Naekeisha Louis and Naima Hazell secured third place while Naima Hazell, Courtney Paul, Aliyah Henry and Britney Edwin placed third in the Girls 11-14 200-metres freestyle relay.

Club President, Tessa Charles-Louis, said, “All our swimmers performed remarkably well. Congratulations to those who obtained trophies and medals as well as to everyone who improved their times. Special mention must be made of Diandre Edwin, the most improved LA swimmer for the meet, who came eighth out of 13 swimmers in the Boys 13-14 age group.”

She also congratulated the Karen Beaubrun winners: meet host Sea Jays Legend; Sharks Swim Club (second) and Racers Swim Club (third).

Another highlight of the meet was the presentation of the Karen Beaubrun Award, which was presented to one swimmer from each club. LA’s nominee for the KB Award was Naima Hazell because of her dedication, determination and commitment to the sport. She is respectful to coaches, swimmers and parents and despite her numerous accolades, she remains humble.

Additionally, Hazell was commended for her performance at the recently-held CCCAN in Trinidad and Tobago, where she swam her fastest 50-metres breaststroke ever — 36.49 seconds — making her the only Caribbean swimmer to qualify for the finals in that event. She also got a personal best in the 100-metres breaststroke as she went in with 1 minute and 28.54 seconds and swam a 1 minute and 25.43 seconds.

The Karen Beaubrun Swim Meet was held three weeks after the inaugural “IM Strong” Swim Meet hosted by Sharks Swim Club on Father’s Day. Swimmers of Lightning Aquatics shone once again at that meet, placing third overall and amassing numerous medals and top spots in the various age groups.

Lightning Aquatics also commends the swimmers of the Boys Training Centre and their Coach Vanessa Eugene for their gusto-filled performances. Kudos also to Sharks for hosting a spectacular meet. Immediately after the meet on June 18, LA swimmers gathered for a BASA Medal Presentation and thank-you ceremony to acknowledge all sponsors whose support made it possible for them to participate in the Barbados Amateur Swimming Association’s (BASA) 26th Aquatic Centre International Invitational in May 2017.

Next on the club’s agenda is preparing three of its swimmers who have qualified for the 23rd annual Goodwill Swim Meet to be held in Guyana from August 18-20.