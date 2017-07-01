Kimani Melius Scores 22nd Century

Share this

















THE final round of competition in the 2017 Winlott Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament continues today and tomorrow.

At the Gros Islet playing field from 9:00 a.m., Saint Lucia play Dominica while Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will face Grenada at the Mindoo Phillip Park.

Meanwhile, the second round of matches which were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday had to be rescheduled for Thursday and Friday because of persistent rain. Initially, Friday was the official rest day, but had to be used due to rain earlier in the week.

On Thursday, Saint Lucia came up against defending champions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Gros Islet Playing. However, because of a soggy outfield, the match started about 2.00 p.m.

Saint Lucia batted first, putting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines bowlers to the sword, racing to a commanding opening partnership of 176 before losing opener Jard Goodman for a responsible and well-played 37 runs.

However, just after tea, fellow opener Kimani Melius scored the first century of the tournament off just 85 balls, including 10 blistering fours and 7 towering sixes. His knock was more outstanding and pugnacious taking into consideration the condition of the outfield.

This was Melius 22nd century at the youth level.

The home team eventually ended the day’s play at an imposing 297 runs for the loss of two wickets, having lost Wayne Edward after a quick fire and attractive 31 runs. Melius, who continued batting with absolute command and class, stroked a superb and mature unbeaten knock of 156, which included 15 fours and 12 sixes while West Indies Under-19 reserve player and team captain, Johnnel Eugene, batting with immense composure, remained unbeaten on 50, inclusive of 8 fours and 1 six.

Because of the lost time during the match, play resumed yesterday. Melius did not last too long as he was the third batsman out for 160 runs with Saint Lucia on 318 for the loss of 3 wickets.

At the Mindoo Phillip Park, the first day’s play of the match between Grenada and Dominica was called off because of the unsuitability of the playing area.