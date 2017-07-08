Junior Carnival Tomorrow

Share this

















JUNIOR revelers will be on show tomorrow as they participate in this year’s Junior Carnival.

Activities begin from around 12:00 noon with the judging of costumes followed by the parade of the bands around the city circuit and into William Peter Boulevard.

With the school year now closed, the young ones will undoubtedly welcome this fun moment to relax following months of classroom work and exams. For others, it’s about being a spectator and simply watch the colourful parade go by.

Many prizes are up for grabs, including the Band of the Year title, which has been won a record six times by Just Us Kids Carnival Band. Last year, the band won the title, as well as King and Queen of the Band titles and a clean sweep of the Individual of the Year category – winning first, second and third.