Features

Junior Carnival Tomorrow

0
Image: Just Us Kids will be seeking their seventh Band of the Year title this year. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]

JUNIOR revelers will be on show tomorrow as they participate in this year’s Junior Carnival.

Activities begin from around 12:00 noon with the judging of costumes followed by the parade of the bands around the city circuit and into William Peter Boulevard.

Image: Just Us Kids will be seeking their seventh Band of the Year title this year. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Just Us Kids will be seeking their seventh Band of the Year title this year. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]

With the school year now closed, the young ones will undoubtedly welcome this fun moment to relax following months of classroom work and exams. For others, it’s about being a spectator and simply watch the colourful parade go by.

Many prizes are up for grabs, including the Band of the Year title, which has been won a record six times by Just Us Kids Carnival Band. Last year, the band won the title, as well as King and Queen of the Band titles and a clean sweep of the Individual of the Year category – winning first, second and third.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *