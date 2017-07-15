Inaugural Carnival Beach Rugby 7s Tomorrow

Share this

















THE Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union (SLRU) will host the first-ever Carnival Beach Rugby Fives from 10:00 a.m. at Vigie Beach, near George G. F. L. Charles Airport.

According to the SLRFU, local and overseas teams will be taking part in the one-day tournament in which the winner takes home US$1,000. Twelve local teams, including players from the region, the USA and the United Kingdom, are expected to tackle each other on the sand displaying some exhilarating rugby.

The tournament will be open to both male and female teams, who will be competing in separate categories.

The Union hopes to make this an annual signature event on the rugby calendar in the region and also a Carnival fringe event. In keeping with the Carnival and party theme, there will be music as well as food and drinks on sale as the SLRFU looks to raise some much-needed funds for its various programmes for 2017.

Admission to this event is free.