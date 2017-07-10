‘Hess’ Says Thanks

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Principal, Vice-Principal, staff and students of Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School wish to say thank you to all sponsors for making its 2017 Graduation Exercise the success that it was.

The sponsors are The Trophy Centre, Bank of St. Lucia, CARILEC, St. Lucia Air & Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), NAGICO, St. Lucia Civil Service Cooperative Credit Union, Courts St. Lucia Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Windward & Leeward Brewery Ltd., Digicel, Ms. Andrea Bourne, Fast Cash, Leon Hess Comprehensive School Canteen, Mrs. Francilia Scott, Maraj& Sons, Lumnat Distributors, Blue Waters, Rain Forest Sky Rides, Grant Thornton, St. Lucia Teachers’ Credit Union, and J. E. Bergasse& Co. Ltd.

Congratulations to the Graduation Class of 2017. God bless you and may you rise and remain steadfast while you sail through the global winds of change.