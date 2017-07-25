Gov’t Lauds Julien Alfred’s CYG Triumph

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Government of Saint Lucia congratulates 15-year-old Julien Alfred, who won our island’s first gold medal and first track medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas last Thursday.

Alfred was victorious in the Girls’ Under-18 100-metres dash and crossed the finish line in 11.56 seconds, beating Australian Louise Riley, who took the silver medal, and Canada’s Deondra Green, who took the bronze.

Speaking about the accomplishment, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, Lenard Montoute, said that this is a time of immense pride for all Saint Lucians and called on citizens to rally around the entire team.

“Julien, at 15, has made history and we celebrate with her in this achievement,” stated the Acting Prime Minister. “On behalf of the Government, I wish to congratulate Ms. Alfred on this great success and triumph and to say collectively that we are so proud of her. She is a superb athlete and is testimony of what we can achieve in sports.”

In 2015, Alfred received the St. Lucia Junior Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Saint Lucia fielded a team of 23 athletes competing in different disciplines at the Games in Nassau, Bahamas which ran from July 18-23.

“I take the opportunity to call on Saint Lucians to rally around our entire team at the Commonwealth Youth Games and all our athletes around the world, including our coaches, who make sacrifices and work so hard to represent us at this level,” stated Minister Montoute.