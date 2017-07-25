Free Electrical Safety Courses Offered

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE TTS Competency Based Certificate Courses in (i) Electrical Safety on Construction Sites (BS 7375), (ii) Temporary Electrical Installations (BS7909) and (iii) Hazardous Areas & Explosive Atmospheres (ATEX), are being offered free from July 24.

This is being made possible by Electrical Engineering Experts Inc. of St. Lucia, in partnership with Technical Training Solutions (TTS) of England and the Division of Technical Education and Management Studies (DTEMS) of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College St. Lucia who have partnered to facilitate the initiative.

In an effort to promote training of electrical personnel, organisors, will offer training FREE of CHARGE to all electricians and engineers, electrical inspectors and testers; construction and project managers; and also those involved in carrying out supervision work in hazardous areas and or explosive atmospheres. These Competency Based British Electrical Safety Courses compliment the national electrical wiring regulations in Saint Lucia, that is, the BS7671, IET 17th Edition Wiring Regulations.

Technical Training Solutions is a City and Guilds of London Institute approved training centre and an IET-endorsed training provider from Rochester, England. The BS 7375, Electrical Safety on Construction Sites outlines the necessary arrangements relating to materials, appliances and components, the required range of electrical supplies, system design and work on and off-site.

The BS7909, Temporary Electrical Installations, outlines the necessary management arrangements and the required range of electrical supplies, heavy-duty flexible cables and portable distribution units needed. The systems used range from very simple to highly complex and the standard gives recommendations for all temporary electrical systems.

Explosive atmospheres or hazardous areas (where a flammable vapour, gas or dust is present) are found in many sectors of industry. This course provides participants with an understanding of the dangers of working in hazardous areas, the methods by which explosions are prevented and the requirements of the ATEX and DSEAR Directives.

The Electrical Engineering Experts Inc. of Saint Lucia, and Technical Training Solutions have recognised the electrical safety challenges faced in Saint Lucia, electrical safety challenges in temporary electrical installations for the entertainment, sporting and related recreational outdoor activities; safety challenges on construction sites and the recent safety challenges in the quarry/mining industry, especially where flammable vapour, gas or dust is present.

The provision of the free training, it is hoped, will promote and raise awareness of the challenges in the aforementioned areas as we access affordable training opportunities to build technical capacity, competence and increase the level of safety in various sectors of the economy.

We trust that the Electrical, Construction and Quarry Industries will gladly receive this FREE offer and to take up this unique and rare opportunity. Please contact Clive Antoine at 5198122 or Email: antoine_ele@yahoo.co.uk)