Football Action This Weekend

GROS ISLET — One game is on the card today in the Saint Lucia Football Association/Gros Islet Football League Promotional Football Tournament. From 4:00 p.m. GMC United playMonchy FC at the Grande Riviere playing field.

In the opening encounter of the tournament played on Tuesday, Monchy FC and Dominators FC played to a nil-all draw at the same venue after both teams squandered numerous scoring opportunities.

Desruisseaux — The curtains come down on Honourable Allen Chastanet District Representative-sponsored Football League competition tomorrow at the Desruisseaux Playing Field with the staging of the grand finals featuring DX United against TFC at 4:00 p.m. The action commences from 2:00 p.m.with the third place playoff between Small Axe and El Nino FC.

According to organizers, the matches are expected to be keenly-contested, with prize money, the champion trophy, gold medals and $3000 up for grabs for the winning team; second placers getting a trophy, silver medals and $2000; third placers, a trophy, bronze medals and $1000; and fourth placers $500 dollars.

Following the excitement on the pitch, the awards ceremony will take place at the Desruisseaux Multi-Purpose Sports Complex from 6.30 p.m.

Mabouya Valley — Matches continue this weekend at the Grande Riviere playing field in the SLFA/Mabouya Valley Youth and Sports Council Promotional League.

In matches played last weekend, Aux-Lyons United defeated Rovers Utd. 2-0 while Chesters defeated R.Y.O. 2-0.

On Monday, Aux-Lyon United were back in action, this time defeating Monarch 2-0 while on Tuesday R.Y.O. and Togetherness Youth played to a 2-2 draw.