FLOW Customers Transcend With ‘Endless Everything Summer’

PRESS RELEASE – WITH the keenly-anticipated Transcend event happening on Tuesday night at the Pigeon Island National Landmark, Flow customers were in winning mode once again on Monday afternoon.

During a brief ceremony at the Baywalk Mall, the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider presented the latest winners in the Endless Everything Summer promotional campaign with cash, sunglasses, and tickets to Transcend.

Among the latest cash winners were Ruby Thomas, Philip Joseph, Thomas Samuel, Ayisha Job, and Perpetua Edwardson, each of whom won $300 simply by topping up their prepaid Flow phones with at least $15.

Batimus George won fashionable designer sunglasses from Family Eye Care while soca star Sedale Simei presented Gillett Mathurin and Asnia St. Marie with tickets to the premier neon beach event for Saint Lucia Carnival 2017.

“It’s going to be an amazing show,” said Sedale. “I just heard we’re going to have Teddyson John on along with me, Ezra, some of the top entertainers from Dennery and we have DJ Stephen on board. I’m just so excited to be part of the Flow family and to be part of the Endless Everything Summer. I want to encourage people to top up, save, share, and win on Saint Lucia’s best network.”

Dozens of winners have been named already in the Flow Endless Everything Summer promotion. Customers can become winners just by adding credit to their Flow mobile phones, topping up $15 or more, buying any data plan or combo plan of 1GB or more, signing up for any Flow service, or upgrading any Flow service.