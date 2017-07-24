Flow Congratulates Carnival Winners

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – FLOW, platinum sponsor of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival, has extended congratulations to all of the winners for the 2017 Carnival season.

The curtains came down on another fabulous expression of Saint Lucian culture on Tuesday evening with last lap as bands paraded down the John Compton Highway and into central Castries in all their splendour.

But the weeks-long celebration, now part of the Soleil brand under the guidance of the Events Company of Saint Lucia, included a slew of events and competitions, of which Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider was proud to be part.

The company reserved its highest accolades for Arthur Allain, who captured his fourth consecutive Groovy Soca Monarch title. Allain has been one of the faces of Flow’s Endless Everything Summer promotional campaign, through which dozens of customers have won cash and prizes in the past month. His song, “Over And Over”, was flawlessly rendered and he took the four-peat by a healthy margin over his nearest rivals.

Ricky T emerged victorious in Power Soca. He also took the Road March crown. Pep won a record eighth Calypso Monarch. Chancy Fontenelle, Miss HTS/Radio 100, was crowned the 2017 Carnival Queen. Band of the Year went to Tribe of Twel, which also took the top spots in Individual of the Year, through “Jean and Dinah” portrayed by Sharon Tanner, and “Poseidon, Lord of the Deep”, carried by Adrian Augier.

There was also joy for Fuzion Mas Carnival Band as they finished fourth in voting for Section of the Year with “Anubis”, fourth for Best Portrayal with their theme, “Greatness in the Sands”, and second in “Mas on the Move”.

“We are truly proud of all the winners and, in fact, all of those who created such a wonderful spectacle and such a tremendous festival over the past few weeks,” said Flow Saint Lucia Marketing Communications Specialist, ShermalynSidonie-John. “It has been nothing short of magnificent. Kudos to the Events Company of Saint Lucia, who introduced some great innovations for this year’s festival. As an industry leader in innovation, we at Flow are delighted to see the continued evolution of Saint Lucia Carnival.

“We must also congratulate Teddyson John on a fabulous fifth edition of his U4RIA event, and SedaleSimei, with whom we partnered for the first time to host Transcend. Most importantly, a number of our customers were able to experience Carnival, whether by winning tickets to events, or winning costumes for the Parade of Bands, in our partner bands like Legends, Fuzion, and Insaniti, through Endless Everything Summer. We encourage our customers to top up, and to sign up for data plans on Saint Lucia’s fastest mobile network.”