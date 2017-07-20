Five Digicel Customers For Bruno Mars Chicago Concert

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – DIGICEL has announced that five lucky customers will get a chance to jet off on a VIP experience to see Bruno Mars live in concert during his 24K Magic World Tour at the United Centre in Chicago on Saturday, August 19 – thanks to its d’Music streaming app.

By simply subscribing to d’Music and streaming Bruno Mars’ XXIV playlist or activating a Quick Pick plan, these lucky customers will get to enjoy this amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience with a loved one.

The VIP experience package includes roundtrip airfares, accommodation, ground transportation to and from the concert and, of course, tickets to see the popular five-time Grammy Award-winning artist in live and living colour.

Designed to give customers access to music right at their fingertips, whenever they want it, wherever they are, d’Music allows Digicel customers to stream and download their favourite music from a library of over 30 million local and international songs covering all genres. The app is fun, hip and easy to use for all music lovers.

“It’s all about delivering unique experiences to our customers and rewarding them with exclusive opportunities and content that they can get only from Digicel,” said Peter Lloyd, Digicel Group Director of Marketing. “d’Music has received great response so far and now we’re excited to be partnering with Warner Music Group to bring them even closer to more of the things they love. This is just another example of us staying true to our commitment of valuing our customers and putting them at the forefront of everything we do.”

The promotion has already been launched in Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is set to be launched in all other markets across the region in the coming weeks.