ECFH Divests Shares In BOSVG

PRESS RELEASE – EAST Caribbean Financial Holdings Limited (ECFH) announces the divestment of a portion of its shares in the Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Limited (BOSVG), reducing its shareholding from 51% to 20%.

As advised at the Annual Meeting of ECFH Shareholders on May 18, 2017, ECFH will be injecting the proceeds from the partial divestment of its St. Vincent-based subsidiary as capital into Bank of Saint Lucia.

Notwithstanding the reduced shareholding, the institutions will maintain a strategic partnership and will, therefore, continue to work together to advance the financial sector in their respective territories and the wider Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.