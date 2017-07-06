DX UNITED DOMINATES – Wins Inaugural Desruisseaux Football League Tournament

Share this

















DX United are champions of the inaugural Desruisseaux Football League Tournament sponsored by Allen Chastanet, District Representative. They beat Ti Rocher FC.

The finals, which took place at the Desruisseaux playing field on Sunday, saw hundreds of football fans showing up to take in the excitement.

The score-line remained goalless at the halftime whistle despite both teams squandering numerous scoring opportunities.

In the second half, the teams came out looking confident. TiRocher FC broke the deadlock when substitute Salim Joseph gave his team a 1-0 advantage in the 64th minute, much to the delight of their supporters. Three minutes later, TiRocher FC got another goal, this time via SemiusEristhee’s free kick.

However, TiRocher FC’s party atmosphere was cut short 10 minutes later when DX United were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box by TiRocher FC. DX United player Brad Bideau put away a right foot shot which eluded TiRocher custodian Glendon Ferdinand to his right.

The crowd by then had grown to over 1500 fans and with less than 13 minutes to go, DX United’s Darwin Bideau received a free ball and took a long range shot which slipped through the TiRocher FC goalkeeper’s hands and into the back of the nets to make it 2-2, sending the DX fans into jubilation.

Despite several goal raids thereafter, the score-line remained the same until the final whistle to send the game into a penalty shootout, which DX United won 5-3.

The following awards were presented following the encounter: Most Goals — Chad Flavius (Green Monsters), Best Coach — Damian Frederick (DX United), Best Young Player — Jesse James (Small Axe), Best Defender — Andre Joseph (TiRocher FC), Best Midfielder — Chad Flavius (Green Monsters), Best Goal Keeper — LeevaughnClercin (TiRocher FC), Most Spectacular Goal — Darwin Bideau, Most Valuable Player of the Match — Darwin Bideau, Most Valuable Player of the Tournament — Darwin Bideau and Most Disciplined Team — Lion Heart.

Team awards were as follows: 1st place — DX United received the inaugural Hon. Allen Chastanet Championship trophy, gold medals and $3000; 2nd place — TiRocher FC received a trophy, silver medals and $2000; 3rd place — El Ninos received a trophy, bronze medals and $1000; 4th place — Small Axe received $500.

Chastanet said he remained committed to having adequate lighting at the Desruisseaux playing field as soon as possible so as to enhance playing conditions there. Micoud South, he added, will soon have a sponsored netball tournament.