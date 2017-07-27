Deputy Labour Commissioner Meets NWU Tomorrow

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – DEPUTY Labour Commissioner, Cornelia Jn. Baptiste, has summoned the portfolio representatives and leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) to a meeting scheduled for tomorrow at the Department of Labour.

It is expected that the labour official will be discussing with the NWU 36 industrial issues to be settled with about 20 companies. These matters were referred to the Department years and months ago and are still languishing in the corridors of the Department of Labour.

The NWU will be expecting to receive status reports on all of these matters at conciliation and mediation levels as well as a schedule that would engage the parties and ultimately bring about amicable settlements on all the said industrial matters.

The meeting will commence at 11:30 a.m.