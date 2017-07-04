Dennery Carnival Still Vibrant and Colourful

Share this

















A few years ago, when Dennery Village decided to take their Carnival Parade of the Bands more seriously, revellers numbered a few hundred but the vibrancy, colourful costumes and heavy focus on ole mas spoke volumes.

Over the past weekend, however, one variable changed: participation in the event was at an all-time high.

For an event that usually attracted hundreds of spectators, Dennery Village was the epicenter of pageantry and great music on Saturday and Sunday. Despite inclement weather conditions, revellers came out in strong force on Saturday to demonstrate that community carnival does have its place on the national calendar.

On Sunday, the numbers grew higher, with organizers already indicating that the fishing village is fast becoming too small to host the event.

Six bands competed for the Band of the Year title this year. However, Seria impressed the judges most and walked away with the title and bragging rights. Bacchanal Junkie placed second while Phenotixx placed third.

Other bands competing this year were PCD Onyx, Back-A-Yard and Accent.

One of the major highlights – and attractions – for this year’s Dennery Carnival was its homegrown infectious Kuduro music now taking Saint Lucia and elsewhere by storm. Revellers seemed not to get enough of the Dennery Segment – yes, the boys from Dennery have their own classification – as they made their way through the streets en route to the multi-purpose centre.

In this fishing community, it turns out that if you teach people how to develop their craft in a serious manner, the final product can only get better and attract larger audiences and participation. As far as community carnivals go, Dennery’s is definitely a perfect catch.

Here are some highlights from this year’s Dennery Carnival…