Critical Issues On Agenda For CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting

Share this

















Prime Minister Allen Chastanet stated on Monday that there are essential agenda items set for the Thirty-Eighth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) taking place in Grenada from July 4-6.

The Prime Minister, along with Minister with responsibility for External Affairs, Sarah Flood-Beaubrun and Ambassador to CARICOM Elma Gene Isaac, will attend the Meeting being held under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The Meeting also falls on the anniversary of CARICOM (July 4) with several significant agenda items down for consideration by the Heads of Government, including Regional Security, the CSME, Tourism, Air Transportation, and Opportunities for Financing for Development.

The Heads of Government will also consider a Regional Plan for Statistics Development, a Work Plan and budget for the Single ICT Space, Reparations, and the 2007 Port of Spain Declaration, “Uniting to Stop the Epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases (NDCs)”.

Speaking to local media ahead of the trip, the Prime Minister also said critical issues which needed to be discussed at the CARICOM level were Brexit and the situation in Venezuela.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Ezechiel Joseph, will act as Prime Minister.