Creole Boxing Wraps Up

THE ninth edition of the Creole Boxing Invitational Championships wraps up this evening at Beausejour Indoor Facility.

The night will feature Saint Lucia’s Nathan Ferrari and Lyndell Marcellin, who both won unanimous decisions against their opponents on the opening night. Also on show will be JabaliBreedy, Jamal Edmund (Barbados) and Keithland King (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), among others.

On Thursday, Barbados finished with 8 points, closely followed by Saint Lucia on 6, Dominica on 5, Martinique on 4, Antigua and Barbuda on 3 while Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guadeloupe and Saint Marteen had two points each.

Nathan Ferrari opened Saint Lucia’s points tally by beating Justin Edwards of Barbados in a light welterweight clash in a unanimous decision.

The home team got a late boost in one of the evening’s late bouts when Marcellin defeated Charles Leatham of Dominica in a welterweight encounter.

In the penultimate bout of the evening, Barbadian Jamal Edmund remained dominant, winning a split decision against Jean Phillipe-Erin of Guadeloupe in a middleweight contest.

And in the final bout, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Keithland King also won on a split decision against Saint Lucian Kyghan Mortley in the welterweight contest (69-75 kg). Although Mortley has not been fighting competitively for the last four years, he gave the Vincentian a tough time.

In the first encounter of the evening, MedhyVernance of Martinique out-pointed Pierre Laborde of Guadeloupe to win a split decision in the lightweight category (56-60 kg). Andy Norden of Martinique gave his team their second win on the night in another split decision over Kibwani James of Antigua and Barbuda in the light welterweight (64-69 kg).

There was one bout in the novice division (64-69 kg) in which Ludwig Charles of Saint Marteen/ Saba beat Saint Lucia’s Sanjay Papius in a unanimous decision. For the first time competiting, Sanjay showed great courage and determination. He is also a ward at the Boys Training Centre.

Barbados’ Jabali Breedy was lightning quick in the lightweight class (56-60 kg) as he stopped Jamesy Greenaway of Dominica in a referee-stopped contest midway into the second round. Greenaway had to be checked by the ringside doctor after receiving a solid right hand to the head.

The doctor decided that he should not continue the matchup. Interestingly, Breedy was given a standing eight count by Referee Julie Bonnet in the first round after he was floored by Greenaway.

In the light welterweight class (64-69 kg), Wynton Phillip gave Antigua and Barbuda its first points in the championship when he won a unanimous decision over Daly Darroux of Dominica.