Courts Jets, VBCC Warlords Clash Tonight

FOLLOWING Wednesday’s second semifinals between Morne Gladiators and VBCC Warlords, the most-talked-about event on the Saint Lucia Basketball Federation’s calendar, the KFC National Basketball League Finals, are now set for this evening at the Beausejour Indoor Practice Facility.

Action begins from 5:00 p.m. in the third place playoff featuring Morne Gladiators and Canaries Moon Rivers.

From 7:00 p.m., the most anticipated finals will tip off between rivals VBCC Warlords and defending champions Courts Jets. The two teams have been going head-to-head for the last five years.

Tonight’s event is expected to be a thrilling one as the defending champions will be going all out to retain the championship and claim bragging rights. However, VBCC may just have something special up their sleeves and would want to silence the loyal Courts Jets fans.

How the two teams made it to the finals:

In semifinals 1, Courts Jets defeated Canaries Moon Rivers 51-38 while in semifinals 2, VBCC Warlords had a hard-fought 65-62 win over MorneGladiators.