Clean-up Campaign For Fond St. Jacques

PRESS RELEASE – THE Fond St. Jacques Seventh-Day Adventist Church will be undertaking a grand clean-up campaign in Fond St. Jacques on Sunday, July 16 from 6:00 a.m.

The church has always played an active role in keeping the community clean through its clean-up campaigns over the years. After a short hiatus, and recognizing that littering has had a negative impact on the environment, the Church, through its Community Service Unit, saw the need to resuscitate its yearly clean-up campaign programme in 2017.

This year’s programme will consist of two groups. One group will commence from the Zeno gap and move towards Fond St. Jacques while the second group will commence from Migny and make its way down to meet the first group.

The Church is also inviting members from the community to join this year’s campaign. It is our community and the onus is upon us all to keep it clean and protect our environment.