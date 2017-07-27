Chamber Issues 2017 Business Performance Survey For Jan-June

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce’s January–June 2017 Business Performance Survey (BPS) has been issued.

Members of the Chamber have been invited to respond to the BPS as the institution continues its effort to gauge, among other things, changes in sales, employment and outlook in the first half of this year.

The results of the survey form part of the advocacy and research work the Chamber continues to conduct in the economy. Getting a sense from its members of how their businesses are performing allows the Chamber to be more precise and accurate in its ongoing dialogue with Government.

Results of the survey should be available at the end of August this year.