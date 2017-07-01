Bronze Medal For Katie Kyle at CCCAN

Share this

















SAINT LUCIA’S Junior Sportswoman of the Year, swimmer Katie Kyle, won the island’s first medal on Thursday evening as competition continued at the Caribbean and Central American Swimming Championship in Trinidad and Tobago.

The 14-year-old, a member of the Sharks Swim Club and student of the Leon Hess Comprehensive School, placed third in the 100-metres butterfly in a time of 1 minute and 06.54 seconds to win the bronze medal.

According to reports coming from Trinidad and Tobago, three other Saint Lucia swimmers were also in medal contention last evening as they competed in the three separate finals: Katie Kyle and Jayhan Odlum-Smith in the 50-metres butterfly (boys/girls) and Terrel Monplaisir in the 100- metres backstroke (boys).

The remainder of the squad in Trinidad and Tobago reads: Naima Hazel, Mikaili Charlemagne and Jamar Archibald.

The Saint Lucia swimmers are competing against athletes from Colombia, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela of South America Confederation and Guadeloupe and Martinique of the French Swimming Federation. Also competing are Bermuda, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Turks and Caicos and host Trinidad and Tobago.