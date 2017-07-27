BCF Observes Correctional Services Employees Week

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Bordelais Correctional Facility has launched the institution’s first-ever special week of activities to mark Correctional Services Employees Week, which officially began last Sunday, with a church service at the St. Peter’s Parish in Dennery.

The church service, which was followed by a lunch and Family Day, was attended by Minister for Legal Affairs, Home Affairs and National Security, Hermangild Francis, who said he was pleased with the initiative.

Acting Deputy Director of Corrections, Alberta Joseph Felicien, noted that the activities have generated a high level of excitement among staff.

On Monday, BCF held a staff breakfast followed by a drill competition. Felicien explained that the staff of the facility, including civilian staff, have been placed in four houses named after past Superintendents and Directors of Corrections.

“We have Herman House, Frederick House, St. Juste House and Yorke House and they will be competing against each other. This has stirred a lot of interest and enthusiasm as everyone is eager to ensure that their house emerges the winner. It is the first time that we are hosting such an activity and although it has been earmarked for a very long time, we are happy that we were able to host it and we plan to continue doing so every year,” she said.

Other activities include a health talk to be given by a prominent doctor. On Wednesday, staff participated in the Debate Competition. Not forgetting its home community of Dennery, BCF will take its activities out into the community with the presentation of a food hamper to the Dennery Home for the Elderly, followed by fun sports action on the La Ressource Playing Field today.

The programme of activities returns to the BCF with a highly-anticipated football competition on Friday followed by a car park social activity, the week of activities culminates on Saturday, with a rainforest hike.

Felicien reflected on the overall objective of the observance, saying, “We want the Correctional Officers to know that their hard work is appreciated. Not anyone can be a Correctional Officer because it is a job which takes a lot of dedication and sacrifice. We want them to know that they are just as valued as other persons who work within the essential services.”

The 14-year-old Bordelais Correctional Facility has designated 2017 as “The Year of the Staff” and has promised to promote the theme of “Staff Appreciation” throughout the remaining months of the year.