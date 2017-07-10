Baron Foods Ltd Wins iTQi Superior Taste Award

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – BARON Foods has once again been honoured with two Gold Stars at the Superior Taste Award for its Sweet Chili Thai Sauce product from the International Taste and Quality Institute (iTQi).

On the iTQi Sensory Evaluation Graph, the product’s visual appeal ranked the highest, followed by the smell and texture.

The Sweet Chili Thai Sauce is one of the eleven products which make up the Baron Gourmet Collection and was launched in October 2011. This convenient gourmet collection was well- received and has given birth to the jargon that’s typically gaining popularity with this range i.e. “meals in minutes.”

Baron Foods Ltd. CEO, Ronald Ramjattan, said: “We have ingeniously fused the taste of the world by using various local raw materials to replicate international flavours while adding our Caribbean twist!

“Baron Foods is a name synonymous with innovation in the processed food industry, one such innovation was the formulation of our awarded Sweet Chili Thai Sauce. Due to the unavailability of local sweet chilies, our innovative thinking led us to the idea of using local seasoning peppers, which are in abundance, and this has proved to be a wonderful blend that’s revolutionizing the concept of Thai cuisine.”

The iTQi Superior Taste Award is the only international certificate for taste endorsed by experts – Michelin-starred Chefs and Sommeliers.

Above all, it is a guarantee of buying a product recognized for its gustative qualities while for producers it is a valuable and efficient communication tool to differentiate their products, uplift their brand images and attract new clients.