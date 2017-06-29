WINDWARDS SENIOR FOOTBALL BEGINS

Share this

















Saint Lucia Face Grenada Tomorrow.

AN 18-man Saint Lucia national senior men’s football team and seven officials are currently in Grenada participating in the 2017 Windward Islands Senior Football Tournament which kicked off last evening.

In the opening encounter, Saint Lucia took on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at 5:30 p.m. while Grenada played Dominica at 7:30 p.m. at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium (KJAS).

The teams will then journey to Fond for the second round tomorrow where Dominica play Barbados and Grenada face off against Saint Lucia.

On Sunday, Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will renew their football rivalry when both teams meet at 7:30 p.m. while Barbados play Saint Lucia from 5:30 p.m.

Organisers are also collaborating with the community for an “After Party” near the venue following Sunday’s games.

The tournament returns to the KJAS for the final two rounds with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines playing Barbados and Saint Lucia against Dominica on Tuesday, followed by Dominica against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada against Barbados on Thursday.

The Saint Lucia squad reads: Vino Barlett, Quami Jones, Zacherinus Simon, Cassius Joseph, Keeroy Lionel, AlvinusMayers, Melvin Doxilly, Nangee Phillip, Aaron Richard, Ericson Magloire, Otev Lawrence, Shawn Lawrence, Kurt Fredrick, Lester Joseph, Malix St. Prix, MelaniusMullarkey, Antonio Joseph, and Gregson President.

The technical staff travelling with the team includes Head of Delegation VictorinLawrencin, Head Coach Francis Lastic, Assistant Coach Alvin Xavier, Goalkeeper Coach Josaphat Mathurin, Statistician Dean Descartes, Physiotherapist Keiber Codrington, and Assistant Referee Andrew Phillip.