Weekend Football Schedule

Share this

















LOCAL football action continues this weekend at four venues around the island as football enthusiasts from the various communities will be going out to support their respective teams.

Desruisseaux – The final quarterfinal of the Allen Chastanet District Representative Cup Football Tournament takes place today between TFC and Lion Heart from 4.00 p.m at the Desruisseaux playing field.

Vieux Fort — In the O.B. Sadoo-sponsored Vieux Fort South Football League Tournament at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds today, Green Lake will play Shamballa from 6.00 p.m. while Uptown Rebels clash with Venom Strikers at 8:00 p.m.

On Sunday, it’s Veterans versus Stable Boys from 6:00 p.m. while Platinum will take on Victory Eagles at 8:00 p.m.

La Clery — In the Bruno Hunte-sponsored La Clery Football League Promotional Tournament currently ongoing at the La Clery playing field, Active Strikers play Beta Finkers from 4:30 p.m. today while on Sunday it’sBisee United versus LA All Stars at 4:30 p.m.

Micoud – The Micoud Promotional Cup tournament continues today at the MPF. From 6:15 pm., Atlantic Ballers will come up against Leeds. From 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, Hot Ice will do battle against Pakis and from 6:30 p.m. Helenites take on DFO.

Meanwhile, Micoud Promotional Cup continued last Thursday when Uprising came up against Leeds. Uprising took the lead in the 23rd minute with a goal from Nicolas Celestine, but Leeds came storming back with a brace from Kyron Marcellin in the 46th and 50th minutes. A stubborn Uprising did not give up as they scored two more goals with strikes from De Andre Promesse in the 47th minute and Lamar Serieux in the 79th minute resulting in Uprising defeating Leeds 3-2.

Two matches were played in the O.B. Sadoo-sponsored Vieux Fort South Football League Tournament at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds on Wednesday.

In the first encounter, W. Mangue U drew 1-1 with Stable Boys. Goal scorers were W. Mangue U’s David Edward (73rd minute) and Stable Boys’ Jamal Descartes (own goal).

In the second encounter, Knights and Victory Eagles played to an exciting 2-2 draw. Goal scorers for Knights were Andy Jn. Baptiste (12th minute) and Quinton St. Brice (60th minute). For Victory Eagles, Cassius Jones scored in the 44th minute and Shavi King in the 77th minute.