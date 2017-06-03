Weekend Football Line-Up

Share this

















MATCHES continue today in the Bruno Hunte/Saint Lucia Football Association Promotional La Clery League with one game on the card at the La Clery Playing Field.

From 4:30 p.m., Bisee United will face Hustlers United.

Tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., at the same venue, LA All Stars will do battle with Active Strikers.

Other football matches around the island are as follows:

Marchand Football: The final round of matches continues on Sunday in the Marchand Football/Saint Lucia Football Association competition with an exciting double-header at the Marchand Grounds as teams jostle to book their places to the next round. The top teams in the competition automatically qualify for the finals.

From 4:00 p.m., group leaders Bagatelle will come up against Big Players; a win will guarantee either team advancing to the next round. At 6:00 p.m., Pavee, who are second in the standings, will need to win their match against Toughest FC to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

However, if either Bagatelle or Paveeare displaced, the loser will face B1 FC in a playoff game for a berth in the finals. This matchup will take place on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. at the Marchand Grounds. The grand final is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at the Marchand Grounds.

Southern Football: On Sunday, the O.B. Sadoo Engineering/Vieux Fort South Football League resumes following Super League action at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds. From 6:00 p.m., Uptown Rebel will play Veterans and Platinum come up against Green Lake at 8:00 p.m.

Gros Islet Football: There has been a change of date for the semifinals of the Saint Lucia Football Association/Gros Islet Football League Guardsman Under-13 Football Tournament. Due to another activity being held on the Grand Riviere playing field on Sunday, the games will take place on Monday, which is a holiday, at the same venue.

In the first semifinal, First Touch Pioneers will play Flow Lancers FC from 11:00 a.m. and Northern United All Stars meet Big Players at 1:00 p.m.